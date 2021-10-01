Analysts Set Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) PT at $41.40

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

BOLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 22.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 40.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $156,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOLT stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. 74,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,954. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.57.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.