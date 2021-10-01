Analysts Set EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Price Target at $22.88

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

Several brokerages have commented on EDRVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. began coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. EDP Renováveis has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.