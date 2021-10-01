Analysts Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) PT at C$48.10

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

TSE EIF traded up C$0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting C$45.08. The stock had a trading volume of 93,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,451. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.86. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$29.87 and a one year high of C$45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$322.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 156.27%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

