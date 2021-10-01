Analysts Set Expectations for Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Maverix Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. The business had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter.

MMX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

NYSE MMX opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $651.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,267,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after buying an additional 754,763 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 874,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 70.1% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 175,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 37.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 100,190 shares during the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

