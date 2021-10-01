Analysts Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Target Price at $22.00

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $242,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,951 shares of company stock worth $564,717 in the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.47. 32,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

