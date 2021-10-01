Analysts Set Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) PT at $33.00

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGFY. Cowen began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 815.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Signify Health stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,862,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,426. Signify Health has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $40.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signify Health will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.