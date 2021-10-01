Analysts Set Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Target Price at GBX 2,721.25

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,721.25 ($35.55).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Victrex from GBX 1,870 ($24.43) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities upgraded Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of LON VCT opened at GBX 2,400 ($31.36) on Tuesday. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The company has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,595.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,475.85.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

