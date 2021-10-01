Analyzing Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and RBB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit of Texas Bancshares $142.42 million 2.92 $31.31 million $1.81 13.37 RBB Bancorp $153.16 million 3.19 $32.93 million $1.68 15.01

RBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares. Spirit of Texas Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RBB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.1% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and RBB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 RBB Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Spirit of Texas Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.44%. RBB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.73%. Given Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spirit of Texas Bancshares is more favorable than RBB Bancorp.

Dividends

Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RBB Bancorp pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit of Texas Bancshares 28.37% 11.56% 1.37% RBB Bancorp 28.48% 10.55% 1.28%

Summary

Spirit of Texas Bancshares beats RBB Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products. The company was founded by Dean O. Bass in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, TX.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts. The company was founded in January 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.