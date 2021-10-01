Andrew J. Murray Sells 25,000 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $798,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OLO stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.86. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OLO by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of OLO by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.