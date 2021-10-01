Andrew J. Murray Sells 25,000 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $798,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
OLO stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.86. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $49.00.
OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OLO by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of OLO by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.
OLO Company Profile
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.
