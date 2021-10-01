Angela Lane Acquires 496 Shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) Stock

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) insider Angela Lane acquired 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.62) per share, for a total transaction of £4,791.36 ($6,259.94).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust stock opened at GBX 945 ($12.35) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 996.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 918.52. The firm has a market cap of £928.84 million and a P/E ratio of 2.76. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 577.54 ($7.55) and a one year high of GBX 1,046 ($13.67).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

