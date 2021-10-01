Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Argus

Argus cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.22 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.40.
Shares of BUD opened at $56.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.36. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.67.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $919,874,000 after purchasing an additional 659,126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $609,597,000 after acquiring an additional 361,739 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after acquiring an additional 261,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $114,510,000 after acquiring an additional 202,422 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.