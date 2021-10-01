Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Argus

Argus cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.22 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of BUD opened at $56.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.36. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $919,874,000 after purchasing an additional 659,126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $609,597,000 after acquiring an additional 361,739 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after acquiring an additional 261,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $114,510,000 after acquiring an additional 202,422 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

