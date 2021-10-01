Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine Buys 138,572 Shares of Stock

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine purchased 138,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $970,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Terry Considine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 28th, Terry Considine acquired 150,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Terry Considine acquired 76,015 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15.
- On Thursday, August 19th, Terry Considine acquired 150,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $982,500.00.
Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78.
About Apartment Investment and Management
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
