apM Coin Market Capitalization Tops $10.30 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. apM Coin has a total market cap of $10.30 million and approximately $59,122.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, apM Coin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00054447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00117962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.29 or 0.00173092 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars.

