Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million.

APPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.2% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 9.1% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 2.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

APPN traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $94.68. 491,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,935. Appian has a one year low of $62.29 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.31 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.64.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

