Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Downgraded by New Street Research

New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $162.38.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMAT. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.39.

Shares of AMAT opened at $128.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $56.87 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

