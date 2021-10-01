Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $42,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Aptiv by 33.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $148.97 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.89.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.