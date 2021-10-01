ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARX. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price target on ARC Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.27.

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion and a PE ratio of 49.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.02. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$5.66 and a 12-month high of C$11.95.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.42%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

