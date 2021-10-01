ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $30.16

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.16, but opened at $29.31. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 58,748 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MT. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.