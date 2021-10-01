ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $30.16

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.16, but opened at $29.31. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 58,748 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MT. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.
The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
See Also: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.