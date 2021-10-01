ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the August 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ACTD stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACTD. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $4,692,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $2,941,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

