Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of ARCT stock traded down $3.67 on Friday, reaching $44.11. 21,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,050. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,774,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 745,000 shares of company stock worth $41,153,300 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

