Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Gap Down to $15.54

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $15.17. Ares Commercial Real Estate shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 331 shares.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $708.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

