ArGoApp Price Up 64.3% This Week (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ArGoApp alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00065121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00101234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00134293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,128.45 or 1.00129762 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.25 or 0.06703682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGoApp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGoApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArGoApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGoApp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.