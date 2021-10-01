Argonaut Gold’s (AR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.46.

AR stock remained flat at $C$2.75 during trading on Friday. 283,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,529. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.91. The stock has a market cap of C$854.27 million and a PE ratio of 7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$3.45.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$147.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

