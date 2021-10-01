Arianee Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last seven days, Arianee has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Arianee has a market capitalization of $30.90 million and approximately $26,512.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arianee coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00066183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00104583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00144255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,145.45 or 0.99934126 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.38 or 0.06775781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arianee launched on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

