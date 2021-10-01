Arionum 24-Hour Volume Tops $105.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arionum has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a market cap of $76,457.09 and $105.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,965.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.29 or 0.06876381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00346173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $541.20 or 0.01128311 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00107417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.72 or 0.00543564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.53 or 0.00445164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.00287967 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

