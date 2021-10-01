Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Shares of ARKO opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Arko will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arko by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Arko by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arko by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Arko by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

