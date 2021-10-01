Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “
Shares of NASDAQ ARKO opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Arko has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.
In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 377,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $4,049,404.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arko by 759.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 71,330 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 2,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 50,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,892,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.
Arko Company Profile
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.