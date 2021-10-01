Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Get Arko alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Arko has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arko will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 377,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $4,049,404.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arko by 759.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 71,330 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 2,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 50,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,892,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.