ARMOR Market Cap Hits $16.04 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $16.04 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ARMOR has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00106038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00150031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,735.55 or 1.00272057 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,269.03 or 0.06866835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

