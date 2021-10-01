Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) by 217.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arrival were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter worth about $9,719,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter worth about $83,061,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Arrival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrival alerts:

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVL opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28. Arrival has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18.

About Arrival

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.