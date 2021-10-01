ASD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.26 Million (ASD)

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. ASD has a market capitalization of $254.84 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ASD has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00055024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.11 or 0.00239133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00114584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012610 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars.

