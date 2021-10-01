ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.060-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.92 billion-$3.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ASGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Hanson reissued a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASGN currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.60.

ASGN opened at $113.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. ASGN has a 1 year low of $62.21 and a 1 year high of $118.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Equities analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

