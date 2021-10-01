ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.440-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.060-$5.170 EPS.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,297. ASGN has a one year low of $62.21 and a one year high of $118.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hanson reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.60.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $4,662,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.