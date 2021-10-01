Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, an increase of 180.3% from the August 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 364,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $68.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.88.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 70,746 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ashland Global by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,275 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ashland Global by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ashland Global by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

