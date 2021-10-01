Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.43.

NYSE ASH opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.14 and its 200-day moving average is $88.96. Ashland Global has a one year low of $68.17 and a one year high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

