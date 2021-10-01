Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASHTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $305.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.71. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $143.12 and a one year high of $343.83.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.893 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.56%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

