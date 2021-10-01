ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Cut to “Neutral” at New Street Research

New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. New Street Research currently has $660.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $957.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $801.33.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $745.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $814.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $709.79. The company has a market cap of $305.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $357.38 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ASML by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

