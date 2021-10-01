Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Purchases $25,935.00 in Stock

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Douglas Kass acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,935.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas Kass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Douglas Kass purchased 10,500 shares of Aspen Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Douglas Kass purchased 11,000 shares of Aspen Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Douglas Kass purchased 19,500 shares of Aspen Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $106,665.00.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.65. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASPU. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Aspen Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 189,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aspen Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aspen Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 393,525 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,120,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Aspen Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 505,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

