Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARZGY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ARZGY stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

