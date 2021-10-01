AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,000 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,958 ($117.04) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,998 ($117.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The stock has a market cap of £138.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,437 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,079.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.