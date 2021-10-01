Atalaya Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned about 1.19% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,182,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $485,000.

Shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,242. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

