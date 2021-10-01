Atalaya Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 145,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EJFA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $967,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

EJFA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 2,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,652. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA).

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.