Atalaya Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 25,000 Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MACA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter worth $965,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,931,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter worth $483,000. 40.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moringa Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MACA remained flat at $$9.70 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 187,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,217. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.