Atalaya Capital Management LP Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 194,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTAQU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $976,000.

Shares of ZTAQU stock remained flat at $$9.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,194. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

