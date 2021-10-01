Atalaya Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ)

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 433,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000. Evo Acquisition accounts for 1.1% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,425,000.

NASDAQ:EVOJ remained flat at $$9.69 on Friday. 28,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,089. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

