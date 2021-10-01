Atalaya Capital Management LP Takes Position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,000. Goal Acquisitions makes up approximately 2.0% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned about 10.31% of Goal Acquisitions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at about $286,000.

PUCK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,420. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.66.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

