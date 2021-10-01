Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Gap Up to $17.90

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.90, but opened at $18.64. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 2,874 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $103,034.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,244.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 429,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

