ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.59

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and traded as low as $31.96. ATCO shares last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 929 shares.

ACLLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

