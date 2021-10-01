Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) & Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Financial Review

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atlas Financial and Kingsway Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Financial has a beta of 3.5, indicating that its stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and Kingsway Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial -68.41% N/A -6.36% Kingsway Financial Services -5.36% 20.59% 0.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.4% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.7% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Financial and Kingsway Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.67 -$12.73 million N/A N/A Kingsway Financial Services $61.36 million 2.10 -$6.72 million N/A N/A

Kingsway Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Summary

Kingsway Financial Services beats Atlas Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions. The Leased Real Estate segment leases a real property to a third party pursuant to a long-term triple net lease. The company was founded on September 19, 1989 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

