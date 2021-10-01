AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Increased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 204,820 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 0.7% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $40,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 743,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,525,750. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $194.71 billion, a PE ratio of -87.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.