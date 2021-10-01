AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,994 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in AT&T by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 31,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 84,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,654 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 251,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Shares of T traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.24. 719,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,525,750. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $194.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

